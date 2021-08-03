Ray Grant, 77, of Poole, passed away at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, on Friday July 30, 2021.
He was an underground coal miner for 26 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a 82nd Airborne paratrooper. Ray loved visiting historical sites and loved gardening. He loved teaching his grandchildren the art of spitting watermelon seeds.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Grant in 2006.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Lane(Doug), of Poole; two sons, Troy Grant(Sherri), of Clay, and Steve Grant(Kristi), of Manitou; four sisters, Evelyn Swedenburg, of Evansville, Indiana, Ester Turner, of Wilson, North Carolina, Laura Person, of Ayden, North Carolina, and Virginia Crumpler, of Richmond, Virginia; six grandchildren, Lauren Davis, Lindsey Edwards, Lukas Grant, Makenzie Lane, Rayven Williams and Nicholas Grant; two great-granddaughters, Amelia Harper Davis and Magnolia Grace Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, on Tuesday August 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. The Rev. Jeff McMain will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole. Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home and will be from 8 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Military Rites will be performed graveside by the American Legion Worsham Post #40 of Henderson.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.