Helen Wyatt, 66, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence.
She was born July 28, 1953 in Madisonville to the late Agnes and George Lynch. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rance Wyatt; brother, William "Bill" Lynch; and brother-in-law, Floyd Hancock.
Helen loved playing the piano. She loved God and played piano for Bethany Baptist Church for 22 years. Amazing Grace was her favorite song. She enjoyed working on crafts, reading, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Helen loved going to the beach and the ocean. She also loved children and worked as an instructional assistant for the Hopkins County Board of Education for 26 years. She enjoyed getting Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes together each year.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Cory) Bastian; two sisters, Betty (David) Higbee and Judy Hancock; sister-in-laws, Christina Wyatt, Freddie Wyatt, and Alice Lynch; grandson, Brandon Bastian; numerous nieces and nephews; all of which she enjoyed spending time with.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday December 20, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Heath Hancock officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 12:00 P.M. until the service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ray Baumeister, Dakota Lynch, Eddie Lynch, Austin Kurtz, Bruce Higbee, and Phil Higbee. Honorary pallbearers will be Cory Bastian, Brandon Bastian and Dustin Hancock.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
