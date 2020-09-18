Katherine Crowley, 83, of Dixon, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She worked at York as a line inspector and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Clay.
Survivors include her husband, Glen Crowley; sons Dorris Crowley and Michael Crowley; and brother Carol Stone.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday at Shady Grove Cemetery, Poole.
Memorial contribution: St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
