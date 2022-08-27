Rose Marie Crane, 79, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. She retired as an inspector from Plasticfilms in Illinois.

Survivors: daughters, Rose Champa, Sandra Bialek, and Cindy Romanski; son, Ray (Helen) Lamping; and brother, Donald Goosens.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.

