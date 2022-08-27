Rose Marie Crane, 79, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. She retired as an inspector from Plasticfilms in Illinois.
Survivors: daughters, Rose Champa, Sandra Bialek, and Cindy Romanski; son, Ray (Helen) Lamping; and brother, Donald Goosens.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.