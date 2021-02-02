Rachel E. Vandiver, 85, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1935, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Joseph H. Hatton and Louise Hensley Hatton. Rachel retired from Regional Medical Center where she worked as a LPN in the newborn nursery. She was an active volunteer at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts. She loved her church and church family, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and was a longtime faithful member, volunteer, and known as “The Cookie Lady.” Rachel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sylvia Crider and Pat Hoskinson.
Surviving Rachel are her husband of 67 years, James Douglas Vandiver; daughter, Elaine (David) Terry, of Madisonville; sons, James Edward Vandiver and William Joseph Vandiver, both of Madisonville; granddaughters, Anna (George) Carlton, of Hanson, Amy E. Terry and Rachael E. Vandiver, both of Madisonville; sisters, Betty Myers, of Delaware, and Mary Garrett, of Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and sister-friend, Sandra Smith, of Madisonville.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and for the safety of those in attendance, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with the Rev. Dr. Beth Macke officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rachel’s memory to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church 163 North Main St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
