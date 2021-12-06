Pastor Leonard Bradshaw, 86, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born on February 10, 1935, in Fairdealing, Missouri, to the late Hattie Sisk Bradshaw and Barney Samuel Bradshaw. He worked at Speed Queen for 12 years. He was a United States Navy veteran. Leonard took pride in being a great softball player. He also loved history, geography, and going fishing. Leonard had over thirty years pastoring with The Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Caroline Bradshaw Willis; 11 brothers and sisters; and his son-in-law, Mike Kramer.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Bradshaw; his sons, Pastor Daniel (Robbie) Bradshaw, of Madisonville and Pastors John Franklin (Carolyn) Bradshaw, of Athens, Alabama; his daughters, Pastors Cindy (Everett) Shaw, of Madisonville, Polly Kramer, of Mt. Carmel, Tennessee, and Katy (Mike) Ford, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; brother, Willard Bradshaw, of St. Louis, Missouri; son-in-law, Steve Willis, of Montgomery, Alabama; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Madisonville Church of the Nazarene in Madisonville with Pastor Daniel Bradshaw officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the church.
Pallbearers are Daniel Bradshaw, Jr., Kevin Bradshaw, John Bradshaw, Jr., Michael Ford, Andy Ford, and Brad Shaw.
