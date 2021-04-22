Robert Wiggins, of Madisonville, died Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Survivors include his wife Barbara and
daughter Victoria.
Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Mason and Sons Funeral Home. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Friday.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 22, 2021 @ 7:01 am
Changes to The Messenger's back end processing means the e-edition is getting a facelift. The biggest change is the e-edition by default is now presented in Text view.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.