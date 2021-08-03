Garce W. “Big Garce” Edwards, 93, of Providence, passed away on Friday July 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Mr. Edwards was born on Feb. 6, 1928, in Dixon, the son of the late Alford Garce Edwards and Anna Katherine Brown Edwards.
Mr. Edwards was a member of First Baptist Church in Providence; he was a farmer by trade, United States Army veteran, he enjoyed going to the horse races and riding around in his truck.
He is survived by his daughter, Anna Gayle Gibson (Rand) Montgomery, of Providence; one son, Garce (Linda) Edwards, of Providence; his grandchildren, Todd (Clara) Gibson, Ben (Julie) Gibson, Brian ( Jessi) Gibson, Brad (Sheri) Shoulders, Jeremy (Stefanie) Shoulders,; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Gibson, Jacob (Lexi Page) Gibson, Kaitlin and Barrett Gibson, Brileigh, Chapel, and Justice Gibson, Dylan (Hannah) Shoulders, Hayden Shoulders, Dalton and Macye Shoulders,; great-great-grandchildren, Abrah Shoulders, A.J. Montgomery, Iris Montgomery, Bishop Gibson.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday Aug. 2, 2021, in the Big Hill Cemetery with his grandson Pastor Brian Gibson officiating. Visitation was held 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel at Melton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Providence First Baptist Church or to His Church 4810 Frederica Street Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online condolences can be left at www.melton
