WHITE PLAINS — Mary Frances Miller, 75, of White Plains, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was born Apr. 15, 1947, to the late Joseph and Dixie (Ashmore) Eli of White Plains. A lady of many talents, Frances worked as a lunch lady and drove a school bus, helped her husband on the farm, and owned Nortonville Florist for many years. She had a benevolent heart and was dedicated to her church, Pleasant Hill General Baptist. She was an active member for over 60 years, taught Sunday school, and was involved with the children’s choir and the choir. She was also active in the community, helping with the Hope 2 All program.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Eli, and sister, Estella Littlepage.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rodney Miller; daughter, Marjorie (Scott) Ford of Nortonville; son, Andrew (Russella) Miller of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Drew Miller, Andrea Miller, Grayson Miller, Breanna (Alex) Reid, Arielle (Cody) Waters, and Kelly (Jerry) Oliver; eight great-grandchildren, Naomi Elizabeth Oliver (coming soon), Ainsleigh and Maria Reid, Iris, Emmery, Lakyn, and Thatcher and Zebadiah Waters; her siblings, Katherine Whitfield, Jurild (Phyllis) Eli, Georgia Miller, Joe Eli, Sue (David) Posvic, and Charlotte (Raymond) Ward; and sister-in-law, Faye Eli.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with Bro. Daniel Vandiver officiating. Burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Miller.
Pallbearers are Drew Miller, Jerry Oliver, Tim Miller, David Posvic, Kim Littlepage, Jason Eli, and Randall Miller.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.