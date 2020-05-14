Mae Van (Rollins) Perkins, 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Madisonville. She was the daughter of the late Douglas Rollins and Mary (Bell) Rollins Palmer.
She was a member of Marable Temple City of Refuge in Providence. She loved to cook and invite family and friends over. She was a resident at Ridgewood Terrace and made many friends there.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louie Perkins; two sons, Ricky Lynn Frazier and Ray Palmer Frazier; four brothers, including twin brother Van Jerome Rollins, Wallace Rollins, Willie Rollins and Elijah Rollins; and four sisters, Azalee Watson, Eulas Rivers, Martha Puckett and Mary Calhoun.
She leaves behind a loving brother, Evangelist Douglas (Katrina) Rollins; a daughter-in-law, Christia Frazier; six grandchildren, LaRonda (Michael) Hall of Providence, Mero (the Rev. David) Wallace of Dothan, Alabama, Dathan (Trygva) Gaither of Henderson, Antoine Harris of Chicago, Deion (La Shonda) Frazier of Springfield, Ill., and Delores King of Chicago. She also leaves 18 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private service will be held at noon Friday at Marable Temple C.O.G.I.C in Providence. Due to current guidelines, the number of people attending social gatherings is restricted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.