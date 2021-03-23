Evelyn Opal Coyazo, infant of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 18, 2021, in Owensboro, to Isaac and Kaitlyn Coyazo. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Carl and Opal Brasher; her great-grandfathers, Thamar Sutton and Cayetano Coyazo.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her big sister, Ariana Coyazo; grandparents, Thomas and Karen Sutton, Chad and Misty Hickerson, and Ysidro and Melissa Coyazo; and aunts and uncles, Zachary Coyazo, James Coyazo, Audriana Coyazo, Marissa Coyazo, Tiffany Blackwelder, Lindsey Kempf, and Josh Brasher.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Nathan Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Coyazo, James Coyazo, and Lindsey Kempf.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barnett-Strother Funeral Home to be put towards a monument. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
