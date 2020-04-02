Ray Allen Blackburn, 46, of Hanson, KY passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville TN.
He was born March 14, 1974 in Hopkinsville KY. to
Ray loved fishing but most of all spending time with his family and he attended Covenant Community Church.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Ashley Blackburn; a daughter, Lillian Blackburn of Hanson; three sons, Conner Blackburn, Tanner Blackburn and Landon Blackburn all of Hanson; his father, Alfred Blackburn of Hopkinsville; his mother, Ina Riley Blackburn of Cadiz, KY; two sisters, Janie Knight of Hopkinsville and Sheila McCarthy also of Hopkinsville; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private funeral service held at Barnett- Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson, KY.
There will be a celebration of life held at the Grace Warehouse Church at a later date. For all friends and family to gather and celebrate Rays life.
Memorial donations may be made to be the match.org or the Red Cross.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com. Family request donation of blood or stem cells instead of flowers to help meet the need of those still struggling with cancer.
