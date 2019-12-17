CENTRAL CITY --Russell Matthew Anderson Jr., 70, of Central City, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Anderson was born Sept. 17, 1949, in Hopkins County. He was a laborer at TVA and a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville.
He is survived by his sons, Antonio Reynolds and Anthony Anderson; daughter Erica Minor; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Michael Leavell and David Anderson; sisters Margaret Leavell Harris, Lucy Reno Reynolds, Janet Leavell Harris and Earlie Mae Anderson; sister-in-law Cornelia Leavell; seven stepdaughters; one stepson; several stepgrandchildren; and several stepgreat-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Friday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
