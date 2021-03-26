Samuel “Sammy” Morris Nichols, 71, of Madisonville, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born Oct. 31, 1949, in Madisonville to the late Raymond “R.C.” Chesterfield Nichols Jr. and Honey Lou “Ludie” Burden Nichols. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a coal miner, having worked at Pyro Mining, Peabody Coal Co., Panama Mining, Sinclair Strip Mine and later retired from Dotiki Coal Mine. Sammy enjoyed spending time with his friends and watching UK basketball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Nichols; infant sister, Kimberly Nichols; and his sister-in-law, Susan Nichols.
Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Nichols of Cincinnati; brothers Steve (Tina) Nichols of Lewisburg and Keith (Wanda) Nichols, Marshall Nichols, Tony Nichols and Tracy Nichols, all of Madisonville; sister Denise Nichols of Madisonville; sister-in-law Barbara Nichols of Earlington; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Tim Nugent officiating. Burial with military honors to follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.