WHITE PLAINS — Carolyn Annie Stanley, 78, of White Plains died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors: children, Ricky Stanley, Roger Stanley, Randy Stanley, and Wanda Mitchell; sister, Shirley Crick; and brothers, Henry Carlton and Malon Carlton.
Service: Noon Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Stanley Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
