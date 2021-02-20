Edna Mae Boze, 73, of Madisonville, KY died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born November 4, 1947 to the late Joseph Edmond Forker and Fannie Mae Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene “Mac” Boze.
Mrs. Boze was a member of Christ the King Church. She enjoyed singing, loved music, and playing the guitar. She was also a songwriter. Edna Mae loved sewing, making crafts, cooking, gardening, and traveling. Most of all, she loved having all her kids and grandkids together.
She is survived by three daughters, Tammie Vandiver of Madisonville, Johnna (Kevin) Mull of Jacksonville, FL and Melody (Devin) Blakeley of White Plains, KY; and one son, Tim (Mary) Boze of Henderson, KY; two sisters, Julie Forker of Madisonville and Christie (Dorris) Crowley of Dixon, KY; one brother, Sonnie (Beverly) Forker of Dixon; eight grandchildren, Timothy Franklin, Jake Galvan, Caroline Boze, Lauren Boze, Paige Blakeley, Cayce Blakeley, Joe Vandiver, and Katie Vandiver; three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, White Plains.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Forker, Tony Forker, Cayce Blakeley, Joe Vandiver, Jake Galvan, and Will Thomas Forker.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
