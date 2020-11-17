Joyce D. Gipson, 90, of Slaughters, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.
She was born on Nov. 14, 1929, in Slaughters to the late Annie Dickerson Gipson and Jess Gipson. Joyce was formerly employed with Baptist Health Madisonville and was a member of Slaughters Baptist Church. She was an animal lover and truly loved her pets.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Madison; and her sisters, Margaret Sutton and Amanda Christian.
Survivors include her nieces, Shelia (Harold) Hughes, of Providence, Brenda Simms, of Madisonville, Archie (James) Butler, of Illinois and Vada (Troy) Clayton, of Madisonville; nephews, Stevie (Carolyn) Sutton, of Slaughters and Thomas Sutton, of Texas; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Johnnie Davis officiating. Burial to follow at Zion Brick Church Cemetery in Slaughters. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family on line at www.harris funeralinc.com.
