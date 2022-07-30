Michael “Mike” Charles Martz, 54, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born July 8, 1968, in Defiance, OH, to Darlene Steig Norris and the late Richard Martz. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Glenda Gill Martz; and step-brother, Jeff Gill.
Mike worked as a supervisor at Carhartt and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Madisonville.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karla Kittinger Martz; two daughters, Ashly Martz Buckner of Madisonville and Amber (Dillon) Bryant of Madisonville; one son, Matthew (Danielle) Martz of Madisonville; mother, Darlene (Charlie) Steig Norris of Boone, NC; one brother, Paul Martz of Sullivan, KY; two step-sisters, Terri (Don) Bunch of Hanson, KY and Jenny Gill of Ft. Walton, FL; one step-brother, Jack Gill of Ft. Walton; and six grandchildren, Kylie Bryant, Kooper Bryant, Amelia Buckner, Aria Buckner, Tristen Martz, and Alexis Martz.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. JD Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randall Payne, Jimmy Baldwin, Jason Baldwin, Jed Plunkett, Tommy Frazier, Dillon Bryant, Dave Lindsey, and Justin Lee.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
