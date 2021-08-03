Roy Elvis Day, 79, of Madisonville, departed his temporary home for his Eternal Home on Friday July 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital.
Roy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Sue; two sons, Joe, of Madisonville, and David, of Madisonville. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Joshua (Jasmin) Day, of Arkansas, Hunter (Trot) Brown, of Florida, and Zackery Day; as well as four great-grandchildren.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Duff Day; and two sisters, Peggy (Basil) McCracken and Patsy (Dewitt) Rickets; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Roy loved and was devoted to God, his family, his country, and his church. He was an active members of Madisonville First Baptist Church for over 17 years, and since Easter Sunday, 1990, to Hanson Baptist Church.
He worked for Peabody Coal Co. for 32 years and Hopkins County Public Works for seven-plus years. A lover of sports, Roy officiated high school football and basketball for over 30 years and coached YAA & American Legion baseball for several years.
A celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Hanson Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Madisonville Door of Hope.
One of Roy’s favorite quotes was “Please don’t mourn for me — I’m more alive than I’ve ever been.”
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
