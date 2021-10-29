Janice Epley Davis, 66, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was born on March 23, 1955, in Madisonville to the late Loetta Ashby Epley and Harmon Epley. Janice had retired as a unit secretary from Baptist Health and had also worked for many years at Melody Lanes in Madisonville. She was always taking care of others, loved cooking and truly loved taking motorcycle trips on a Harley with her life partner, Bob. Janice’s true love was her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her lifelong partner, Bob Trover.
Survivors include her son, Christopher (Melissa) Davis of Louisville; her daughters, Lisa (Bill) Gillette of Madisonville and Jennifer (Steven) Peterson of Evansville, Indiana; brothers, Charles (Marsha) Epley of Madisonville and Greg (Barbara) Epley of Evansville; sister, Pamela Epley of Madisonville; grandchildren, Whitney Cavanaugh, Collin Crook, Katelyn Peterson, Olivia Peterson, Aries Davis and Annie Davis; nephew, Derrick (Tori) Epley; and niece, Danielle Epley.
The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in the chapel at Harris Funeral Home with Chaplain Pat Dew officiating.
A visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
