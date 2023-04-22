JoAnn Garrigan Minton passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville. JoAnn lived a long, healthy, and full life, celebrating her 100th birthday Jan. 27th of this year. She was born in Paducah, the only child of J.W. and Ruth Sellers McMahon. Following graduation from St. Mary’s High School, she attended Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount. During this time, her parents relocated to Madisonville. She worked for Lee Tire Company. As fate would have it, she attended a dance at Camp Campbell and met a handsome young soldier from Brooklyn, New York.
Following WW2, she and Thomas, “Tommy”, were married at Immaculate Conception Church in Earlington and, after a year of living in Brooklyn, New York, returned to make Madisonville their home. Tommy, a mechanical engineer, spent his career as an outside salesman for Petter Supply Company of Paducah. JoAnn busied herself as a homemaker, raising their three sons. Tommy Garrigan passed in 1988 and in 2002 JoAnn married Charles Minton. They met at Ridgewood Terrace where her mother and Charlie’s wife were residents. Charlie and JoAnn enjoyed three years of travel, dancing, and long conversations while listening to music until his passing in 2005.
In addition to her husbands, Thomas and Charles, JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Edward and Pat; and her daughter-in-law, Dotty (Mike).
She is survived by her son, Mike (Anita) of Hanson; daughters-in-law, Jan (Edward) of Seattle, Washington and Betty Lou (Pat) of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Todd Garrigan, Tucker Garrigan (Meredith), and Taylor Garrigan, all of Charleston, South Carolina, Mollie Robinson (Greg), David Garrigan (Mary), and Katie Redpath (Schuyler), all of Madisonville, and John Mark Garrigan (Anne) of Birmingham, Alabama; along with 15 great-grandchildren.
JoAnn was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Earlington and was a founding member of Christ the King Parish in Madisonville. She prided herself on being CTK’s oldest member.
Her family will forever appreciate the pastoral care provided by Father Carl McCarthy, the loving support from her church family, and her close friendship with Ann Lynn, her “pew partner.”
A funeral Mass and celebration were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church, with a burial in Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation was 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Funeral arrangements were conducted by Tomblinson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School or to the Door of Hope Ministry.
A special thanks to her caregivers and “playmates” over the last few years. Sue Baxter, Mary Jo Hershberger, Amy Steinfeldt, Debbie Hill, and Shirley Hoskins all made her life pleasurable. Thank you all for loving her and helping her live her last months and days in peace.
In the last few months of her life, she was well cared for by The Paragon staff and also the staff at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. We sincerely appreciate your care for her extended in such a loving and caring way.
