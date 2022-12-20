Kenneth Wayne Tirey, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Madisonville, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, with his son, Mike, and his dog, Seven at his bedside.
He was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Hopkins County, to the late Thelma Cox Terry and William Travis Tirey. Kenneth served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Freemasons. After his service, he flew small aircraft to obtain a private pilot’s license. His children remember him as the hardest-working man they have ever known. He was a welder and worked for the coal mines until retirement. After he retired, he worked independently at many maintenance jobs for others. He usually thought of the people he worked for as family or friends. He enjoyed many of life’s pleasures, especially spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking, video gaming, and playing with his pets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of over 61 years, Charlene Tirey. He had missed her greatly.
Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Wayne (LeeAnn) Tirey, Jr., of Carterville, Illinois and Charles Michael Tirey of Madisonville; daughter, Terri Ann (Louis) Parker of Divernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Brea Collins, Brook Collins, Jack (Melissa) Collins, Jay (Hannah) Tirey, Lucy Charlene (Bayland) Parker-Barnes, and Paula (Mike) Pacquette; great-grandchildren, Terri Ann (Cody), Aaron, Justin, Brittany, Emilee, Elizabeth, Josclyn, Khloe, Bella, Harvee, and Joseph; and great-great-grandchildren, Everly Jo, Lily, and J.T.
Kenneth loved God and his wife Charlene and showed his children much unconditional love all their lives.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
