Patsy Marie Jones, 85, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Barnsley native was the daughter of the late Lawycerner Pyle Cartwright and Hamilton Cartwright. Mrs. Jones was a member of Rich Pond Baptist Church, where she played piano and the organ. She received her master’s degree from WKU and worked as a teacher for Rich Pond Elementary from 1973 to 2000.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J. Richard Jones, and a daughter, Terri Daugherty.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Saucy Oost (Byron); her son, Brent Clayton (Kim); eleven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law,
Bobby Daugherty.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
