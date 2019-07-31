Former Madisonville resident Mrs. Anna Mock Miller, beloved wife of Edwin Miller of Fayetteville, Georgia, recently went to be with her Lord and Savior after valiantly battling a series of debilitating health issues. Her family was gathered around her as she peacefully entered her eternal home.
Anna was the eldest daughter of former Madisonville residents W.H. and Robbie (Bruce) Mock, who retired in Carrollton, Georgia, and preceded her in death in 2001 and 2012, respectively. The Mocks were members of Grapevine Baptist Church while residing in Madisonville.
Upon graduating from Madisonville High School in 1959, Anna served as secretary to the high school's principal before beginning her career as a dental assistant for Baldwin's Dental Group. After living in Europe for a few years, she returned to the states living first in Oklahoma and then Illinois before settling in Georgia, where she lived for more than 38 years.
Delighted with the birth of each of her three children, Anna then chose occupations where she could work from home in vocations that allowed her to be home with her children. Her most rewarding job that also capitalized on her incredible decorating skills, was as a sales associate and later manager with Home Interiors & Gifts Inc. Her ability to creatively arrange the ordinary and make it spectacular was legendary. And, in addition to her decorating skills, her floral creations were works of beauty and always cherished by friends and family.
As they enjoyed retirement, Anna and Ed combined their unique skill in crafting jewelry and their joy of traveling by taking their creations to arts and craft shows and fairs throughout the South and the Eastern Seaboard. Traveling in their camper and spending time with friends at West Point Lake in Georgia was also a highlight of their retirement.
Along with being an avid reader, Anna enjoyed spending time in her kitchen with Ed as together they developed delicious feasts for family and friends. She also delighted in learning new landscaping ideas from HGTV for Ed to install around their grounds. And, as one of the early adopters of television-and-online shopping, she no doubt was one of the first members of the QVC and HSN shopping Halls of Fame. She delighted in finding the most unique gifts for every individual and for any and every occasion, and she always managed to do so.
In addition to her devoted husband, she is survived and will forever be cherished by her son, Jason McConnell of Temple, Georgia; her daughters, Carolyn McConnell of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Jennifer McConnell and Tina Miller, both Doraville, Georgia; and her grandchildren, Morgan McConnell and Will McConnell, both of Dallas, Georgia. Anna is also survived by her brother, Bill (Kay) Mock of West Chester, Ohio, and her sister, Marsha Mock of Atlanta, both former residents of Madisonville; nephews Darren (Mariann) Mock and Preston (Christi) Mock of Raleigh, North Carolina; a niece, Stacey Mock of Durango, Colorado; great-nephews Carter Mock, Logan Mock, Dylan Mock and Jordan Mock and great-nieces Kenzie and Delaney Mock, all of Raleigh; and one aunt, Opal Bruce Carbagal, formerly of Hopkins County, now residing in Romulus, Michigan. Survivors also include her brother-in-law, Roland (Annmarie) Miller of Savage, Maryland; sister-in-law Fran Morris of Ocean City, Maryland; and many cousins, great-cousins and great-great-cousins.
She also was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. H. Herbert Mock of Madisonville; maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. John Richard Melton Bruce of Dawson Springs; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who resided in and around Hopkins County.
A celebration of Anna's life is 4 p.m. Saturday at Mowell & Son Funeral Home, 180 N. Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, GA, 30214. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Anna Miller's name to the National Kidney Foundation, your church or any charity of your choice.
