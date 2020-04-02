Perry Lee Johnson, 84, of Madisonville, and formerly of Beulah, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville. Mr. Johnson was born April 12, 1935, in Beulah to the late Hubert Matthew Johnson and Lois Brown Johnson Pleasant. He retired after working 38 years at L&N Railroad. Mr. Johnson was a lifetime member of the Moose Club in Madisonville and was an avid dirt track racing fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nellie Johnson; a son, Michael Johnson; and two brothers, James Pleasant and Moyar Pleasant.
Mr. Johnson is survived by two daughters, Nancy Shelton of Dawson Springs and Darla Williams of Madisonville; two sons, Hayden (Georgietta) Johnson of Lebanon and Danny Ray (Robin) Johnson of Dawson Springs; a brother, Allen Pleasant of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren, Daniel Johnson, Devin Johnson, DeLanna Johnson Williams, Bryan Frost, Dillon Shelton, Amanda Williams, Michelle Williams, Erik Dickerson, Justin Johnson and Kristin Francis; and 14 great-grandchildren, Carter, Kendall, Kynlee, Vera, Riley, Ryder Jay, River Jolee, Taylor, Easton, Fawn, River, Ryder Ray, Remington and Brantley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental required social distancing, there will be a private visitation and service for Perry Lee Johnson with Sister Joyce Garrett and Chaplain Hayden Johnson officiating. A private burial will be at New Beulah Cemetery.
Active pallbearers include Bryan Frost, Erik Dickerson, Hayden Johnson, Justin Johnson, Austin Francis and Danny Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Dillon Shelton, Daniel Johnson, Devin Johnson, DeLanna Johnson Williams, Michelle Williams, Amanda Williams and Kristin Francis.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431 or Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Team, Attn: Coy Webb, 13420 Eastpoint Centre Drive #4160, Louisville, KY 40223.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.