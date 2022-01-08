Cary McCain Shaw passed away in Dunedin, Florida on Dec. 19, 2021 after a short illness, with her husband Gary Shaw by her side.
Cary was born in Germany Dec. 4, 1972. She was the only child of a military family, with many travels around the country. After college she moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her career. There, she met and married the love of her life Gary Shaw. When the opportunity arose ten years ago, they relocated to Florida, where she got to live out her dream, of living by the beach. She loved her life there. Cary worked at an investment company, as a market and client manager.
Cary lived her life and made every day count. She loved to travel, and was always planning a new trip. She made many trips to Madisonville, Kentucky to visit with her family.
Cary was preceded in death by her father, Gary W. McCain in 1995; Grandparents Clarence and Virginia Oates and cousins Dena D. Davis and Dennis Hill Jr.
She is survived by her mother Wanda McCain, step father Ronald Tuggle and her husband Gary B. Shaw.
She has two special aunts, Cathy (Terry) Brown and Wilma (Dickie) Hill. She loved them both dearly. Cary was part of a large family, and enjoyed spending last Easter at her cousin Damon (Lisa) Hills home. She loved his large family. Chase Brown, Cary’s youngest cousin didn’t always appreciate her bossing, but they loved each other. She called him, “the little brother I never wanted.”
God has a special Angel with him now. Cary will be missed and loved forever by her family, and her many friends.
There was a celebration of Cary’s life held at her favorite beach in Dunedin, Florida on Dec. 23, 2021, attended by her family and many friends.
