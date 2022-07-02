NEBO — David Allen Ferguson, 58, of Nebo, KY, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Dixon, KY.
He was born February 19, 1964, in Greenville, KY, to the late Everett Ray Ferguson and Frances Carter Ferguson. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sue Hunt, and four brothers, Danny, Lindell, Carl, and Larry Ferguson.
David worked in the coal mines, served on the mine rescue for years, he enjoyed hunting, loved being with family, riding his motorcycle, and working out. His grandbabies were his world.
He is survived by his wife Marnita Ferguson of Nebo; two sons, Grant (Morgan) Ferguson of Calvert City, KY and Derek (Sarah) Ferguson of Bowling Green, KY; four grandchildren, Annabel Ferguson, Josephine Ferguson, Preston Ferguson, and Kynsley Sellers; and sister, Kay Hunt of Huntsville, AL.
Cremation services were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.