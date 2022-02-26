PROVIDENCE — Claudia F. Smith, 82, of Providence, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Smith was born on April 26, 1939, in Providence, the daughter of the late Mr. Claude Cain and Mrs. Mildred Burklow Cain.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilber Smith in 2019; her son, James “Smitty” Smith; one sister; and five brothers.
Mrs. Smith enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and spoiling her fur babies.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Newman of Providence; Brenda Lamb of Lexington; one son, Nick Smith of Providence; her sister, Noel Cain of Providence; two brothers, Gary (Barbara) Cain of Alabaster, Alabama and Jerry Dean (Sherri) Cain of Madisonville; her grandchildren, Lewis Aune, Josh (Erika) Smith, Jennifer (Randal) Helsley, Tabitha Newman, Chris (Karissa) Newman, James Michael (Chelsey) Smith, Scott (Charlene) Lamb, Chloe Lamb, Zach Lamb, and Shelby Lamb; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Mrs. Smith will be held at a later date.
The family requests green plants or take-home items in her memory.
Memorial contributions can be made to Molly’s Mutts 248 KY 983 Dixon, KY 42409.
Online condolences can be made at www.meltonfuneralhome.com.
