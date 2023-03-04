Glenda Sue Kyle, 77, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born May 30, 1945 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Henry H. Maddox and Lora Payne Maddox. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lily Maddox, AltaBee Hunter, William H. Maddox, Louise Samples, Herman Maddox, Thelma Kinchen, Herschel Maddox, Betty Watson, Steve Maddox, and Larry Maddox.
Glenda most recently worked at Madisonville Community College. She loved flowers, spending her time gardening, and had an affinity for political affairs. She loved laughing and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Morris Kyle; daughter, Tammy Jacobs of Hanson, KY; son, David Kyle of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Eric Michael Jacobs, Katherine Reneé Ward, Stephen Joseph Kyle, and Gage Austin Oldham-Kyle; two great grandchildren, Anderson Kyle Jacobs and Lily Ann Kyle; two very special nieces who loved her dearly, Beth Puckett and Sheila Samples; along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Kris Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eric Jacobs, Matt Ward, Gage Oldham-Kyle, Tim Maddox, Shawn Maddox, Steven Maddox, Jeffrey Bean, and Paul Watson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Family Resource Center at South Hopkins Middle School. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
