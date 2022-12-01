Jerry Lawrence Davis, 77, of Madisonville, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Connie Davis; daughters, Sherri (Jeff) Rickard and LaDonna (Rick) Brockett; son, David (Melissa) Davis; sister, Eva Jane Peebles; and brother, Kenny (Regina) Davis.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church, 100 Liberty Church Road, Madisonville. Burial: Hanson Cemetery, Hanson. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
