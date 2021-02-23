NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Edith Bishop Hudson died peacefully at Abe’s Garden on Feb. 19, 2021. Edith was born at her grandmother’s house in Nashville, Tennessee, on Aug. 17, 1928, to Christian Dixon and Arthur Leroy Bishop.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Howard Hudson; and her sisters, Lealice Dehoney and Frances Bishop.
She is survived by her children, Christian Follansbee (Greg), of Nashville, Sarah Raymond (Gary), of Peachtree City, Georgia, John Howard Hudson, Jr. (Deb), of Nashville, and Lee Bishop Hudson (Janet), of Clarksville; eight grandchildren, Will Raymond (Lindsey), Nathan Raymond (Diana), Jack Hudson (Meg), Lucy Follansbee, Mac Hudson, Eleanor Hudson Callaway (Carter), Matthew Hudson, and Andrew Hudson; and six great-grandchildren, Lucas James Raymond, Edith Elizabeth Raymond, John Howard Hudson, IV, Eliza Catherine Raymond, Camille Hudson Raymond, and Katherine Laine Hudson. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Ruth Hagerty, of Gallatin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Family was all important to her. Edith was raised in Madisonville, and she remained close to her friends from there throughout her lifetime, especially the “dozen dizzy dames” who were her special high school friends. She graduated from Madisonville High School and attended Virginia Intermont College for two years before transferring to the University of Kentucky where she majored in sociology and was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. After graduating from UK she moved to Louisville and met Jack Hudson through mutual friends. She and Jack married in 1952, and she moved to his hometown, Clarksville, Tennessee, where he was starting a business.
Edith lived in Clarksville for 60 years and was very involved in the community. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, and she became director of the kindergarten program there in 1962. She was also a founding member of Les Candides Garden Club, past regent of Captain William Edmiston DAR chapter, an alumnae sponsor of the Kappa Delta chapter at APSU, a graduate of Leadership Clarksville, a board member of Clarksville Memorial Hospital, a member of the Rotary Sunrise Club, a board member of Cheekwood, and a member of multiple bridge clubs. She loved people and easily established friendships with all ages.
Around 1980 she and Jack bought Montgomery Travel. She found another passion as she learned the travel business and had the opportunity to see the world and help others with their travel plans. She was always ready for the next trip. Edith moved to Nashville in 2012 to be closer to children and grandchildren. She and her beloved schnauzer Adam settled into life at the Blakeford. In 2017, she moved to Abe’s Garden. Our family wishes to express our deep appreciation to all who have helped her maintain her personality and her infectious spirit over the past few years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A private family service will be held Friday, February 26, followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials honoring her life to be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville, Abe’s Garden, the Alzheimers Association, Alive Hospice or to the charitable organization of your choice.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials honoring her life to be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville, Abe's Garden, the Alzheimers Association, Alive Hospice or to the charitable organization of your choice.
