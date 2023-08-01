Dorinda Alburn, 57, of Madisonville, passed away, Friday, July 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. She was born June 24, 1966, in Madisonville to the late Billy Carroll.
She is survived by her two sons, Aaron Wagoner of Elizabethtown and Adam (Brianne) Wagoner of Evansville, Indiana; her mother, Arleen (Anthony) Robards of Madisonville; her brother, Brent (Susan) Carroll of Springfield, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Jonah Wagoner and Jovie Wagoner.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Concord Cemetery in White Plains, with her son, Aaron Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow.
Barnett-Strother Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
