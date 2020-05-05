Tammy Faye Salyers, 48, of Dawson Springs, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. She was a homemaker.
Ms. Salyers is survived by daughters, Tara Smith and Mary Shuck; brothers, Clarence Barnes, Wayne Barnes, and Clifford Barnes; sisters, Clara Lutz and Vonda Rice.
There will be a memorial service at a later time.
Please leave words of encouragement for the family on the beshear
funeralhome.com website by “lighting a candle” and leaving a message.
