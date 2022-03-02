Susan Bassett, 60, passed away on February 22, 2022, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Susan was a special girl who could light up a room. She enjoyed being active and participating in the Special Olympics. She was born in Madisonville and was a long-time resident of Oakwood in Somerset.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, John William Bassett Sr. and Lillian Finley Bassett; sister, Bell Bassett Wright; and brother, John William Bassett Jr.
She is survived by sisters, Lil Bassett of Louisville, Ruth Bassett Buchanan of Henderson, Betsy Bassett Horlock of St. Charles, Illinois; brothers, Seth Bassett of Henderson and Lonnie Bassett of Henderson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her family asks if you are so moved, to make a donation to the Special Olympics of Kentucky in her honor.
Somerset Undertaking Company is entrusted with the arrangements of Susan Bassett.
