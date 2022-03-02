Darrell Bruce, 65, of Utica, KY died on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health.
He attended Owensboro Faith Fellowship.
Survivors: companion, Matthew Beatty, and sisters, Shirley (Billy) Duvall and Lisa Faye Bruce Whitfield.
Service: 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery at a late date. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.