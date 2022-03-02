Darrell Bruce, 65, of Utica, KY died on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health.

He attended Owensboro Faith Fellowship.

Survivors: companion, Matthew Beatty, and sisters, Shirley (Billy) Duvall and Lisa Faye Bruce Whitfield.

Service: 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery at a late date. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.