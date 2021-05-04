Marilyn Sue Lail Rickard, 67, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born on June 26, 1953, in Madisonville to the late Charles E. and Gertrude Lail. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chris “Rinky” Rickard and her brother, James Lail.
Survivors include her son, Jason Rickard, of Slaughters; daughter, Kristie Rickard, of Madisonville; sister, Teri (Eddie Ray) Link, of Slaughters; brothers, Charles E. “Chuck” (Margie) Lail and Johnny (Karynn) Lail, both of Madisonville; grandchildren, Katelyn Rickard, Miranda (Austin) Scott, Ethan Rickard, all of Madisonville, Justin Sutton, of Dixon, Dakota (Terra) Lynch, of White Plains, and Jacob (Brooke) Lee of Crofton; great-grandchildren, Makenzie Lynch, Will Lynch, Karsyn Lee and Warren Scott; and her beloved dog, Spot.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Jonathan Lail officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.