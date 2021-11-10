June Tucker Johnson, 81, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Somerset to the late Olive Garner Tucker and Chester Tucker. She was formerly employed at the County Extension Office and was a bookkeeper at Ronald R. Johnson and Associates and PSC Consulting Engineers. June was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky. She was a member of the Women’s Club and Garden Club. June was a member of First Christian Church in Madisonville, where she sang in the choir and also taught Sunday school.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Richard Johnson; her brother, Ray Tucker; and her sisters, Elois Tuttle, Oreida Haney and Jewell McAlpin.
Survivors include her son, Richard Ray Johnson of Los Angeles; her daughter, Beth Ellen Johnson (Matt) Owens of Cincinnati; her grandchildren, Beatrice Johnson, Aidan Johnson, Soren Johnson, Grace Owens and Olivia Owens; five nieces; six nephews; and many dear friends.
The service will be noon Saturday at the First Christian Church in Madisonville with the Rev. Kara Foster and Jim McMurtrie officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Ken Cusic, Mark Haney, Johnny Tuttle, Bill McAlpin, Bob McAlpin and Ray “Eddie” Tucker Jr.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends can make a memorial contribution in June’s memory to the First Christian Church in Madisonville.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.