Faye Ellen Fox, 89, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mrs. Fox was born September 23, 1932, in Dawson Springs, to the late Owen Young and Grace Ausenbaugh Young. She was a 1950 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and was a member of Charleston Baptist Church in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Fox was a beloved mother and homemaker and also worked at Family Drugs for many years.
Faye enjoyed taking a long drive around town every day. She loved checking on her Dairy Queen friends and having breakfast at the Mill Dam to watch nature. She loved animals, especially her dog, Molly; but, most importantly, Faye loved her Lord and her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Isaac “Ike” Fox; and a daughter, Gaye Lynne Fox Hicks.
Mrs. Fox is survived by three children, Vicki (Joe) Allen, Marilyn (Ricky) Long, and Kevin (Lara Ramsey) Fox all of Dawson Springs; a brother, Randall Young of Hopkinsville; ten grandchildren, Craig (Heather) Allen, Suzanne Townsend, Sean (Kristy) Menser, Kyle (Jackie) Menser, Ryan (Amanda) Long, Ginny (Aaron) Watts, Allen (Jennifer) Fox, William (Kayla) Fox, Jordan (Rebekah) Dalton, and Lucas (Shelby) Johnson; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
The service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Beshear Funeral Home with burial following the service at McNeely Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Burial followed at McNeely Cemetery. The visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Her grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Charleston Baptist Church, 3476 Charleston Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408, or to Gideons International.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
