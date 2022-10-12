CLAY — Robert Lee Tudor, 90, of Clay, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Robert was born in Marion March 5, 1932, to the late James Andrew and Ethel Isabelle Tudor. He retired from Whirlpool after 44 years. He began working at Whirlpool in Evansville in August 1952 and retired in December 1996.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, in 2010 and his son, Terry, in 2016.
Survivors include two sisters, Betty Martin of Madisonville and Georgia Hudson of Henderson; great-niece, Kim Bumpus (Jason) of Clay; Todd Vanover (Jamie) of Slaughters; one granddaughter, Andrea Ezell; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Jordan; and several other nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay, with Bro. Corey Rash officiating. Burial to follow in New Clay Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
