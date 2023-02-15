James Robert Williams, 56, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Survivors: wife, Shawna Williams; daughter, Evelyn Williams; sons, James Stone and Christopher Williams; stepchildren, Matthew Ervin, Kristopher Ervin, and Stephanie Miller; brother, Jason Williams; and sisters, Mary Combs and Regina Stone.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Earlington General Baptist Church, 202 South Sebree St., Earlington. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the church.
Harris Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.