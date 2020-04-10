Sandra Kay Milton Hopper, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mrs. Hopper was born in Caldwell County on Oct. 30, 1943, to the late James Edgar Milton Sr. and Pansy Orange Milton. She was the longest attending founding member of the Life Apostolic Church in Madisonville, where she loved serving as the nursery school teacher as well as the church secretary and treasurer.
Mrs. Hopper was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Alice Louise Milton; and two brothers, Norman Milton and James Edward Milton Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Robert Hopper of Madisonville; five children, Ronnie Hopper of Tampa, Florida, David (Angie) Hopper and Debbie (Larry) Myers of Pleasant View, Teneessee, Mike Hopper of Portland, Tennessee, Tommy (Bobbie) Hopper of Madisonville and one chosen daughter-in-law, Debbie (Billy) Knight of Madisonville; one sister, Ruth Dean Blunkall; one brother, William (Mary Jane) Milton; a sister-in-law, Carole Milton; 13 grandchildren, Chris Hopper, Ashley Myers, Tiffany (Michael) Foster, T.J. (Carolyn) Myers, Dustin Hopper, Cory Hopper, Andrew Hoopper, Zach Hopper, Brandon Knight, Kayla Knight, Destiny Knight and Lawri Hopper; two stepgrandchildren, Jessica Myers and Chris (Stacy) Myers; eight great-grandchildren, Nathan and Eli Foster, Ethan, Olivia, Will and Hunter Myers, Rinoah Hopper and Alice Faith Knight; along with several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental required social distancing, there will be a private visitation and service for Sandra Kay Hopper on Friday, April 10, with the Rev. Mike Orten and the Rev. Dustin Lee officiating. A private burial will follow at Ilsley Cemetery.
Active pallbearers include Larry Myers, Tommy Hopper, Andrew Hopper, Chris Hopper, Zach Hopper and Don Hopper.
Friends and family may call Beshear Funeral Home at 270-797-5165 before noon, April 10, and request that the funeral home sign the visitor’s book for you, and/or you may leave a virtual gift in Sandra Kay Hopper’s name at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of making contributions toward service and burial expenses via crowdfunding on the beshearfuneralhome.com website. For those desiring to make contributions by check directly to Beshear Funeral Home, please send your checks to: Beshear Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
To join the service via webcast, you may log on to the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page and choose “videos” during the evening of April 10.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.