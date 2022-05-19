HANSON — Noah Craig Littlepage, 40, of Hanson died Thursday, April 21, 2022, in California.
Survivors: wife, Krystal Hayes; children, Kristian Hayes, Evan Hayes, Kole Hayes, Aubri Littlepage, Chloe Littlepage, and Daniel Littlepage; parents, Timothy Littlepage and Robin Heady; and sisters, Ashly Larkins and Kendra Burnham.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at White Plains Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Private for family at Concord Cemetery in White Plains at a later date. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
