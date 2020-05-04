Albert Douglas “Bud” Offutt, 78, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville after a long illness.
Mr. Offutt was born on April 21, 1942, in Madisonville, to the late Albert and Alma Offutt.
He was a member of Owensboro Church of Jesus Christ; was the owner/operator of Machine Masters in Mortons Gap, until 1988, and Adventure Enterprises until 2009 when he retired.
Mr. Offutt loved being a machinist and taught several young men in the trade over the years-including his sons. He also loved woodworking and could build anything.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
Mr. Offutt is survived by his loving wife, Alice Offutt of Mortons Gap; sons, Sidney (Kathy) Offutt, Troy (Cathie) Offutt, Daniel (Michelle) Offutt, Shawn (Casey) Rawlins, and Anthony Rawlins; three sisters, Mildred Tyson, Alice Boyd, and Carolyn (Jerry) Bean; two brothers, Ronnie (Joyce) Offutt and Jimmy (Barbara) Offutt; nine grandchildren, Brett Offutt, Katie (Jared) Fuller, Cameron (McKenzie) Offutt, Hunter (Carrie) Offutt, Riley Rawlins, Aston Rawlins, Skyler Rawlins, Chloe Rawlins, and Avery Rawlins; and three great-grandchildren, Layla Rae Offutt, Avery Rose Offutt, and Brady Ray Offutt.
Funeral services will be private
Memorial contributions can be made to: Albert Offutt memorial fund c/o Reid-Walters Funeral Home PO Box 156 Earlington, KY 42410
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
