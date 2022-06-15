Hilda Cunningham Kirkwood, 97, of Madisonville died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a member of the Praise Temple in Madisonville.

Survivors: son, Danny (Sue) Kirkwood, and daughter, Lana (Jerry) Kirkwood.

Service: Noon Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

