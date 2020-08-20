Johnny Elvis Orten, 82, of northern Christian County near Dawson Springs, died Aug. 16, 2020, at the St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He worked many years and retired with United Parcel Service as a delivery driver. He was a member of the Shyflat Tabernacle Church.
Survivors include son Orvel Elvis Orten; brother R.L. Orten; and sister Ruth Hoard.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 3 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home (201 North Main St., Dawson Springs, KY). The Rev. David Hoard will officiate. Burial will follow at Shyflat Tabernacle Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association on their website (act.alz.org).
