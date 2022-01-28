Samuel C. Bristow (“Carson”), a lifelong resident of Owensboro, died on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Carson was born in Owensboro on Feb. 27, 1919, to the late Samuel Earl Bristow and Mary Jewell Vowels Bristow. He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1934; started working at Ken Rad (later General Electric); attended night courses at Evansville College in electronics; and pursued his education (including three postgraduate technical programs) throughout his career as an electronics engineer for General Electric until his retirement at 62.
Carson married Genrose Cox in 1934, and they had one son, Samuel Carson Bristow Jr., both of whom predeceased him. Carson later married Helen Doriot, who died in 2015. Carson is survived by his sister, Anne Bartlett Benson (Carlos) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and her daughter, Lisa Bartlett.
Carson was a very talented engineer, especially involved in sound systems, and worked in product development (including a patent for General Electric) until his retirement. He excelled in tennis, golf and bowling. He loved fishing, hunting, the outdoors and music (especially high fidelity audio, Jazz and Dixieland). He also loved old cars, owning and restored two classic roadsters.
Carson, a long-term member of St. John Methodist Church, was an extraordinarily generous man, especially to the poor, disadvantaged and homeless. He will be profoundly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Boulware Mission, 609 Wing Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42303.
