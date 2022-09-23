DAWSON SPRINGS — Jewell Ray “Buddy” Calvert, 86, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Calvert was born in Dawson Springs April 15, 1936, to the late Texal Calvert and Ozelma Veach Calvert. He worked and retired with Peabody Coal Company after 21 years of service. He was a UMWA member, and he attended the Dawson Springs Baptist Temple. Mr. Calvert enjoyed the comradery of the motorcycle group named the Tradewater Riders.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Wanda Beshear Calvert; sister, Norma Jean Jennings; and brother, Carl Calvert.
Mr. Calvert is survived by a daughter, Lisa Purdy of Dawson Springs; a son, Jeff Calvert (Brenda) of Providence; one brother, Doug Calvert of Olney; three grandchildren, Karissa Russell (Austin), Kaila Weedman (Allison), and Madison Purdy; and four great-grandchildren, Brandon Bullock, Gabriella Bullock, Paityn Russell, and Roman Bullock.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawsons Springs, with Rev. Donnie Howton and Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Calvert’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.