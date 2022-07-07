DAWSON SPRINGS — Richard Jones “Dickie” Hardwick, 67, of Dawson Springs died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his residence. He worked for 25 years as an underground coal miner, and he retired after working 22 years in manufacturing.
Survivors: wife, Winona “Wendy” Hardwick; daughter, Tessa Hardwick Powell (Josh); son, Lucas Hardwick (Rachel); and brother, James Thomas “Tommy” Hardwick (Shan).
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Hardwick’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
