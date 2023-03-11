Robert Christopher “Chris” Dorris, 53, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN.
He was born September 18, 1969, in Hopkins County, KY, to the late Donald Willis Dorris and Linda Stevens Dorris. He was also recently preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Danielle Chilcutt.
Chris had previously worked as a truck driver but had been disabled. He loved fishing, collecting guns, and working. He was a very outgoing person who loved to talk to people and make them laugh. Most of all, he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Chilcutt Dorris; daughters, Mary Dorris of Madisonville and Stephanie Camacho of Texas; sister, Rebeccah (Gene) Bowling of Providence; seven grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.