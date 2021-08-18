HENDERSON — Jackie “Einstein” Gunther, 63, of Henderson, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway. He was born Feb. 1, 1958, in Madisonville to the late George and Addie (Latham) Gunther. He had worked at Gibbs Die Casting for 39 years as a die cast technician. Einstein enjoyed woodworking, playing poker and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Sue Latham.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janie Gunther; children Daniel Gunther, Jeremy Gunther (Rhonda), Casey Gunther and Heaven Raines (Vincent); stepchildren Ashley Littrell (Aaron) and Michael Alexander; one brother, Norman Gunther; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Faith Christian Church, 10397 Highway 136 E., Henderson, KY 42420 (Anthoston, with Pastor Aaron Littrell officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
